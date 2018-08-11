Demi Lovato Leaves Rehab Temporarily

Demi Lovato has temporarily left her inpatient rehab center to see a mental health and addiction specialist in Chicago.
Lovato reportedly arrived in Chicago around 2 a.m. on Friday with her mother, Dianna De La Garza, and will meet with a psychiatrist for several days. After treatment, she will return to rehab. TMZ first reported the story.
Last week, Lovato released her first statement since her reported overdose on July 24 via Instagram.
“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” Lovato wrote. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”
Lovato has always been open about her struggle with mental illness and addiction. She has previously been in treatment for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, and in 2011, Lovato was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Since her diagnosis, Lovato has made a point to speak candidly about the importance of mental health, especially as it pertains to addiction.
"It's all connected," she told Refinery29 in 2015. "I definitely think that the issues I've had have been connected with bipolar."
Lovato’s self-assessment may be correct. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, there is a “definite” connection between mental illness and the use of addictive substances.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Lovato for any further comment.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
