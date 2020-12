FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Over Abusive Relationship

Two years later, we may have a better idea of why the romance between the A-listers came to an end. As published in the New York Times , the recently filed lawsuit details a number of disturbing allegations of abuse against LaBeouf. Barnett claims that their year-long relationship was marked by physical and emotional violence; among other allegations, her suit says that LaBeouf 's "relentless abuse" towards her included sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress . It states that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease and once even threatened to crash the moving vehicle that he was driving her in if Barnett didn't confess her love to him.