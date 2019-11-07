Shia LaBeouf has mostly been off the radar these last couple years. There’s a two-year gap between Peanut Butter Falcon (which came out August 2019) and 2017’s biopic Borg vs. McEnroe. LaBeouf spent a year on probation following an arrest in 2017, for being drunk and disorderly in public, and then checked into rehab. That rehab stint is what inspired his new biopic Honey Boy, which is based on LaBeouf’s childhood as an actor, is in theaters November 8.
The movie's version of LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges' Otis Lort, is seen romping with several co-stars in Honey Boy — one of whom seems like a possible stand-in for Megan Fox, who recently admitted to dating LaBeouf during the production of Transformers and its 2009 sequel. In the movie, their relationship is a brief moment, but it's enough to make even the most casual movie goer wonder who else might pop up in LaBeouf's dating history.
First, There's Shia LaBeouf & FKA Twigs' Relationship
Shortly after splitting from actress Mia Goth in 2018, LaBeouf started dating musician and his Honey Boy co-star FKA Twigs. In September 2018, paparazzi snapped photos of LaBeouf and Twigs running errands together in London. Twigs confirmed the relationship rumors by cheekily announcing that she and LaBeouf were “very happy” and “having a nice time” over an intercom. In April they were spotted linking arms in Los Angeles after a dinner date. But according to sources over at E!, LaBeouf and Twigs hit pause on their romance in May due to the musician’s busy schedule.
The source told E!, “They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it.” They added, “They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out.” Twigs and LaBeouf allegedly have been in a “rocky” place for about a month.
LaBeouf & The Mystery Woman At Kanye West’s Sunday Service
On May 26, the actor attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Calabasas with an unidentified woman. While the photos don’t exactly scream “Omg cute couple!” some seem to think this woman is LaBeouf’s new girlfriend. Especially after paparazzi spotted them together again in June, this time grabbing a salad-y lunch in LA restaurant, Otium.
It’s still unclear who the woman is or if she’s even in a relationship with LaBeouf. As of September, Twigs is rumored to now be dating fashion editor Reuben Esser. The two were spotted getting pretty cozy together at a park in London.
Who Has LaBeouf Dated In The Past?
LaBeouf has reportedly been romantically tied to a lot of celebs. In 2002, LaBeouf went on a date with Hilary Duff; in 2011, he admitted to the now-defunct Details magazine that it was “probably the worst date either of us have ever had.” In the same issue, the actor mentioned his alleged fling with Transformers co-star Fox (which supposedly started in 2008), saying, “the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry on screen.” When asked about her then-boyfriend (now husband) Brian Austin Green, LaBeouf responded, “I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. It was what it was.” Whatever that means!
In 2007, LaBeouf went on a much-discussed date with Rihanna. He confirmed this to Playboy, claiming it never went past a single date, saying “The spark wasn’t there. We weren’t passionate about each other in that way, so we remain friends.”
In 2009, LaBeouf met and fell in love with Carey Mulligan on set for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. The two dated for about a year before they broke up. LaBeouf started dating stylist and designer Karolyn Pho in 2010, but they broke up in 2012. Photos of the two engaged in a heated conversation surfaced, showing Pho in tears and LaBeouf looking down with his hands on his head, clearly distraught.
LaBeouf Was Married To Mia Goth At One Point
Pretty much seconds later, it was reported that LaBeouf had started dating Mia Goth; the two had met while filming Nymphomaniac. In 2016, LaBeouf and Goth got allegedly married in Vegas and had a weirdly performative ceremony involving an Elvis impersonator. The two split in 2018, with sources claiming that, “It was a very crazy relationship and he is very fiery. She has told her friends that she can’t take any more. When he was preparing for a part, Mia would keep away from him and move out because his rehearsals were so intense.”
There was definitely trouble afoot even before their marriage. In 2015, Entertainment Tonight obtained a video of the couple fighting in Tubingen, Germany. LaBeouf told the person who broke up the fight, “I don’t want to touch a woman, I don’t want to hit a woman, but I’m being pushed.” The man offered to take LaBeouf to the airport. “If I’d have stayed there, I would have killed her,” the actor stated.
Hopefully whoever LaBeouf is with (or with next), it’s a healthier relationship. It sounds like the actor did some serious soul-searching in rehab while writing Honey Boy.
