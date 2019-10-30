Shia LaBeouf Says His Intense Childhood Stardom Gave Him PTSD

"You write down a bunch, dealing with PTSD and a lot of your trauma, and [what I sent director Alma Har’el] came out in script form, because that’s just how I’ve been doing this for quite a while," he told the outlet. "It’s just how I write, and I sent her the script — not even a full script, just like a conversation between two characters, a young me and my father. And at the time, I wasn’t trying to play my dad; I was just writing this thing down and then sent it to her, and she’s like, ‘One, this is a movie.’”