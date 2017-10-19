Update: Shia LeBeouf plead guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction before a Recorder's Court judge in Savannah, Georgia, The Associated Press reports. He will be on probation for the next year.
Earlier this summer, LeBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Local police at the time said he was behaving aggressively and shouting profanities before fleeing arrest.
According to the AP, LeBeouf pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and charges of public drunkenness were dropped. In addition to paying $2,680 in fines and fees, the actor will have to undergo anger management counseling.
This article originally appeared on July 8, 2017.
On Saturday, July 7, at approximately 4:00 a.m. ET, actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. According to multiple sources, the Transformers star was taken into police custody on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.
"He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," police said in a statement. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf became “disorderly” after a bystander refused him a cigarette. An officer was also reportedly standing nearby.
"He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer,” the statement continued. “When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued."
Shortly after he was arrested by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police with a bond set for $7,000. It is unconfirmed whether he has posted bail.
In 2014, the American Honey actor was arrested for disorderly conduct after interrupting a performance of Cabaret starring Michelle Williams and Alan Cumming.
After the incident, a representative told Entertainment Tonight that LaBeouf, "...understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery," said the rep.
The rep also stated LaBeouf was, "voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction."
In 2015, LaBeouf, who was reportedly in town for the Austin City Limits festival, was subdued and later arrested in Texas, also, for public intoxication.
Earlier this year, the actor was arrested following an altercation in New York City at his "He Will Not Divide Us" protest/art installation. The actor is accused of attacking a 25-year-old male outside of the museum. The assault charges were later dropped.
