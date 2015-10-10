Shia LaBeouf was arrested on Friday night in Austin, TX, for public drunkenness.
According to TMZ, police found LaBeouf outside a bar at 7:45 p.m. CDT, acting "extremely drunk or high on drugs." It was then reported that the actor started acting bizarrely, disobeying the cops by running away and then jaywalking in front of them.
The cops eventually subdued him and put him in handcuffs. The video below, obtained by TMZ, shows the handcuffed actor calmly speaking with the police.
LaBeouf, who most recently appeared in the 2014 Brad Pitt film Fury, was later taken to the Travis County Jail and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication, according to a police report.
According to TMZ, police found LaBeouf outside a bar at 7:45 p.m. CDT, acting "extremely drunk or high on drugs." It was then reported that the actor started acting bizarrely, disobeying the cops by running away and then jaywalking in front of them.
The cops eventually subdued him and put him in handcuffs. The video below, obtained by TMZ, shows the handcuffed actor calmly speaking with the police.
LaBeouf, who most recently appeared in the 2014 Brad Pitt film Fury, was later taken to the Travis County Jail and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication, according to a police report.
Before the arrest, witnesses claim LaBeouf, who was reportedly in town for the Austin City Limits festival, had tried to get into a bar with a woman, but was turned away for being too drunk. The witness said he started cursing and tried to make his way into the bar, but was blocked.
Last year, LaBeouf was charged with criminal and disorderly conduct in New York City after interrupting a performance of the Broadway show Cabaret. This was only hours after he reportedly chased and confronted a homeless man.
Months after these bizarre incidents, LaBeouf spent some time in an alcohol treatment program in Los Angeles.
Advertisement