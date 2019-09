Megan Fox Finally Clears Up Rumors About Her & Shia LaBeouf's Romance

When Cohen asked her about her relationship with Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, Fox had nothing to hide. She made it clear that the relationship was not serious, agreeing with Cohen that it was “an on-set romance that didn’t go anywhere afterwards.” Though it seems like her and LaBeouf are on still on good terms. “I love him, I’ve never been quiet about that,” Fox said. The relationship was said to have caused drama between Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green who she married in 2010. LaBeouf confirmed the relationship in a GQ interview in 2011, though Fox has stayed mum on the topic until now.