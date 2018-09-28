Robert Pattinson Spotted With Shia LaBeouf's Ex-Wife Day After Shia Seen With FKA Twigs

It's no easy feat keeping up with celebrity relationships, though a certain Hollywood foursome is making things particularly tricky. What the heck is going on with Shia LaBeouf, his ex Mia Goth, his new girlfriend FKA Twigs, and Twigs' ex Robert Pattinson?
Let's break it down.
Once upon a time (meaning, back in October of 2016), Transformers star turned arthouse actor LaBeouf married Mia Goth — the Cure For Wellness actress set to star in Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria remake — in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony that may or may not have been legally sound. Months ago, when the world wasn't looking, LaBeouf and Goth reportedly split up.
Advertisement
When LaBeouf began work on his new, biographical film Honey Boy — in which LaBeouf plays his own father — he met Twigs, who also stars in the movie. This month, Twigs confirmed to the Daily Mail (reportedly via the intercom at her apartment) that the two are, in fact, dating, stating that they are "very happy, [and] having a nice time."
Flashforward to this week, when Pattison entered the picture — literally. The actor was just spotted in a photograph with Goth — but no, Twigs and Goth did not pull a switcheroo and start dating one another's boyfriends.
The Good Time star, who reportedly ended his engagement with Twigs in October of 2017 after several years of dating, just so happens to have a very random connection to Goth: They both star in upcoming movie High Life.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Goth and Pattinson posed together on Thursday at the 66th San Sebastian International Film Festival to promote the movie, along with their fellow co-star Agata Buzek.
The timing, of course, is funny, but let's remember that these are people just doing their jobs — and yeah, promoting a movie is exactly that. Though, umm, I would gladly watch a romantic comedy where this couple switcheroo does go down — just in case anyone feels inspired to make one.
Advertisement