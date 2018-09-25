FKA Twigs Confirms She Is Dating Shia LaBeouf Via Her Loft Intercom

There's no saying what will bring two lovers together — a funny meet-cute, a Tinder date, mutual acquaintances. In the case of Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs, maybe it's the experience of starring together in a biopic about his own life, in which LaBeouf plays his father. That prosthetic paunchy belly he wore for the movie must have really clinched it.
Whatever may have drawn the singer and actor together, the Daily Mail has paparazzi photos of the two leaving Twigs’ East London home and then returning with a bag of tomatoes, a sure sign of domestic bliss. No, actually this might be an even better sign, through the intercom of her home (the best way to conduct interviews!), she told the Daily Mail reporter, "We're very happy, we're having a nice time."
It seems the two met on the set of the aforementioned movie, Honey Boy, which they shot in London back in June. The movie is about the early years of LaBeouf's comedy and acting career, when his father Jeffrey was often around but not necessarily the best influence. The actor reportedly wrote the screenplay for Honey Boy when he was in court-ordered rehab, following his arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia.
This new relationship may come as a surprise to anyone who thought the actor was still with Mia Goth, LaBeouf’s girlfriend of six years — the one he kind of (but not legally) married during a live stream at a Las Vegas Elvis chapel in 2016. According to sources speaking to the Daily Mail, Goth and LaBeouf have been separated for several months. That would mean they might have been already over by the time he met Twigs.
Twigs, of course, is still often mentioned for being Robert Pattinson's ex-fiancée, even though they split last year. Let’s talk about her more in the context of cool work like her video for Nike.
