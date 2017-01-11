It’s no secret that FKA twigs doesn’t like being interviewed. She tells you to look at the art, not at the artist, and to make up your own mind. In a new project with Nike, launching today, the artist formerly known as presents her vision, titled "do you believe in more?" in a film, stills and written form. It should answer any questions you may have. Set in Mexico City, the two-minute film directed by FKA twigs, complete with original score, begins with the artist saying: “Ever since I was young, I knew that I was special. I ached to succeed. To heal. To make a difference in the world. To make deep and lasting connections with those who vibrate at a frequency I recognise within myself.”
It cuts to 12 athletes showcasing their special talents – the “those” who vibrate at the FKA twigs frequency. They perform alongside her, practicing their art and coming together to move in sync. Handpicked by twigs – who started out as a dancer – the cast includes Saskia Horton, a classical violinist who does krumping [street dance] and who twigs has known since she [Saskia] was 16. “She’s so meticulous in her training and writes amazing dance diaries, exploring her craft”, twigs explains. It also features Jay Kirton, a karate champion who teaches martial arts and meditation to young people. And Paleta CalmQuality, who twigs also met through krumping and who, she explains, “really helped me not to be so hard on myself and to embrace my fragility.” Opening the film is Miles Chamley-Watson, a fencer twigs met five months ago – “I knew he was special right away”, she says. Styled by Matthew Josephs and with accompanying stills by 17-year-old photographer David Uzochukwu, from head to toe, the campaign is a celebration of youth, excellence, strength, difference and unity.
In her letter explaining the project [read it here], twigs talks about the focus and commitment it takes to excel at your thing – whatever that may be. It is clear, from this collaboration, that she puts that focus and commitment into everything she does. Because sports brand collaborations with artists and musicians are a dime a dozen, they often feel half-assed or just 'by association', but this is so different, it feels like a piece of her, and as we know by now, that's not something she gives lightly.
The campaign celebrates the launch of Nike’s Zonal Strength Tights, available in retail and Nike.com from 12th January.
