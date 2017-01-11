It cuts to 12 athletes showcasing their special talents – the “those” who vibrate at the FKA twigs frequency. They perform alongside her, practicing their art and coming together to move in sync. Handpicked by twigs – who started out as a dancer – the cast includes Saskia Horton, a classical violinist who does krumping [street dance] and who twigs has known since she [Saskia] was 16. “She’s so meticulous in her training and writes amazing dance diaries, exploring her craft”, twigs explains. It also features Jay Kirton, a karate champion who teaches martial arts and meditation to young people. And Paleta CalmQuality, who twigs also met through krumping and who, she explains, “really helped me not to be so hard on myself and to embrace my fragility.” Opening the film is Miles Chamley-Watson, a fencer twigs met five months ago – “I knew he was special right away”, she says. Styled by Matthew Josephs and with accompanying stills by 17-year-old photographer David Uzochukwu, from head to toe, the campaign is a celebration of youth, excellence, strength, difference and unity.