A video released Monday appeared to show Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth getting married in Vegas. But something seemed a little off about the whole thing.
Maybe it was the fact that they'd never publicly announced their engagement. Or the fact that an Elvis impersonator opened the ceremony with "Thank you very much" and made the couple promise "not to wear your blue suede shoes in the rain."
Indeed, The Mirror reports that there are no marriage records for the two actors. A tweet by Clark County Nevada, where the event took place, calls it a "commitment ceremony."
Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed #Vegas pic.twitter.com/9wt5P0EoR3— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 12, 2016
The original video is no longer available, though TMZ added footage of Goth riding up in a pink Cadillac with Elvis.
We're not particularly surprised this wasn't real, nor do we judge them. The ceremony looks like a blast, even if it wasn't exactly a wedding.
