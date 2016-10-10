Wait, Did Shia LaBeouf Just Get Married?

A video shared by TMZ titled "The Awesome Wedding" appears to show nuptials between Shia LaBeouf and his girlfriend — or should we say wife? — Mia Goth in Las Vegas.
The event reportedly took place at Viva Las Vegas, which specializes in Elvis-themed weddings. Accordingly, the officiator in the video is dressed as Elvis, with sunglasses and a glitzy suit. Of course, he opens the ceremony by saying, "Thank you very much, everybody." Bruce Springsteen's "Hungry Heart" plays at the end.
The two stars never announced an engagement, though Goth has been spotted wearing a ring, and Us Weekly reported in March that sources had confirmed the two were affianced.
Did the actors have a spur-of-the-moment Vegas wedding? Or is this just a publicity stunt?
Even if it's the latter, it's still entertaining.
Congratulations to the happy couple, we guess? If not on the wedding, we have to congratulate them on this excellent piece of performance art.
