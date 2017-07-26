Since actor Robert Pattinson and singer FKA Twigs announced they were in fact an item in 2014, it’s been an uphill battle. At least when it comes to how much they share with the public.
In the beginning, fans wouldn’t let the Twilight star shake his past with costar turned-girlfriend-turned-ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart.
Then it was the barrage of racist comments from numerous Twi-hards and Pattinson fans. Sadly, according to his interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, the hate hasn’t let up.
After Stern asked Pattinson about his fiancée and whether or not the two were engaged, he responded coyly, “Yeah, kind of.” Stern then reminded his listeners that Pattinson was a “secretive guy.”
The 31-year-old actor elaborated: “I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…” he said. “So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary.”
Just last year, the 29-year-old singer responded to the internet vitriol she’d been receiving on Twitter. “I am genuinely shocked and disgusted at the amount of racism that has been infecting my account the past week,” she tweeted. “Racism is unacceptable in the real world and it’s unacceptable online.”
While the Pattinson’s chill response about his engagement to FKA Twigs may have initially came off as questionable, it seems the Good Time star is really just over the hate and back to his private self. Soon after, he gushed over his lady’s musical talents. “She’s amazing,” he said. “She’s super talented and just from a totally different world.”
