Why Are Fans So Mean To Celebrity Girlfriends?

And although One Direction has started to fall apart, its fans still find the time to cyberbully members' girlfriends and wives. When news broke that Briana Jungwirth was carrying Louis Tomlinson's baby, fans pounced . It didn't matter that she wasn't posing with him for photos on Instagram. She started facing harassment and death threats. After their baby was born, a fan found Tomlinson's number, called him, and threatened the life of their child Why do fans do this? Why do they tear down young girls and women who are dating male celebrities?We live in a world where people can be so in love with a celebrity — a person who doesn't even know them — that it can lead to this kind of intense jealousy and rage. Maybe it's the anonymity of hiding behind a username that makes people feel safe spewing this kind of ridicule. Or maybe it's fans' overwhelming feeling that they have a stake in a celebrity's life choices — simply because they are fans. In either case, why does bullying seem like the answer? Since when are death threats acceptable as an expression of fandom?Here's a news flash: Your internet boyfriend is NOT your real boyfriend. He doesn't belong to you. He doesn't owe you anything. And if you're angry about his romantic choices, and really want to share that feeling, then go ahead. But don't threaten him or his girlfriend online.The internet is a cruel place. Women are harassed every damn day for all manner of things — from their race to their weight to their opinions. These days, apparently who you choose to date is another cause for persecution. Even if you're only 17 years old.