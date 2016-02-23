Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth's baby boy has been getting a lot of attention online since his birth. For some reason, people seem to think that 1-month-old Freddie is not actually their baby. Tomlinson has even been accused of photoshopping a picture of himself holding his son.
Now, Jungwirth has been the victim of some cruel gossip after posting two new photos on Instagram of her and her child. (She has since made her account private for obvious reasons.) Cosmopolitan reports that a "fan" account even accused Jungwirth of stealing somebody else's photos — going so far as to speculate that Briana's eye color is wrong, and it is actually this woman in the picture.
#IG || Briana posted this adorable selfie with baby Freddie! 😍💖👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/rOGAugvyoW— Briana Jungwirth (@BrianaNews) February 22, 2016
Well, mama was not having it. She posted a fierce retort to her haters on Instagram, which a (real) fan news account screengrabbed and shared on Twitter. "To create such a disgusting lie and to stir up so much trouble is unacceptable. I've never stolen any photo. It's sickening how I've been treated throughout my pregnancy... I'm tired of the bullying and harassment." She added, "Those of you trying to take away my happiness, I won't let you." She's right; it's just wrong to badger a new mother online for no reason. You tell 'em, Briana.
#IG || Briana commented this to a troll. This isn't fair 💔 She is so kind, she does not deserve any of this rubbish! pic.twitter.com/aHX1tPVLcZ— Briana Jungwirth (@BrianaNews) February 22, 2016
