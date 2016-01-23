One Direction's Louis Tomlinson Is Officially A New Dad

Update: Tomlinson posted an announcement to Twitter welcoming his new son. The couple have not yet revealed the baby's name.
I'm pleased to say my baby son was born yesterday :) 👶 He is healthy and pretty amazing :) I'm very happy!!— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 23, 2016
This story was originally posted on January 22.
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson has become a new dad.
People reports that the boy bander welcomed his little bundle of joy with stylist Briana Jungwirth this week in Los Angeles.
News broke that the pair, who reportedly dated briefly in May after Tomlinson's breakup with longtime girlfriend Eleanor Calder, were expecting back in July. Much to his fans' dismay.
Tomlinson has yet to officially announce the arrival of his son, but many feel his former stepfather, Mark Tomlinson, confirmed the news with one little tweet on Friday: “Is that the patter of tiny feet?”
It seems Tomlinson will have a lot more time to spend with his new baby boy, since One Direction announced earlier this month it will not be renewing its record contracts, and instead the boys will each head separate directions.
The announcement followed shortly after 1D announced it would be taking "an extended hiatus" starting in March.
