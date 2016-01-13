One Direction is now going four different directions.
Rumors of the group splitting have been circulating for months now, and it appears they are true.
Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles have decided “not to renew their recording contract,” a source close to the band reportedly told Us Weekly.
“The 1D thing just ran its course. They’ll remain friends, but they are exhausted and want solo careers,” the source reportedly told the mag. Could it be the guys are taking a cue from former band member Zayn Malik's solo debut?
The foursome has been on a hiatus since March 2015, and have not yet commented on the news. The internet (read: every female on Twitter), meanwhile, is freaking out, and demanding confirmation from the band.
We will update the story with more details as they become available.
Rumors of the group splitting have been circulating for months now, and it appears they are true.
Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles have decided “not to renew their recording contract,” a source close to the band reportedly told Us Weekly.
“The 1D thing just ran its course. They’ll remain friends, but they are exhausted and want solo careers,” the source reportedly told the mag. Could it be the guys are taking a cue from former band member Zayn Malik's solo debut?
The foursome has been on a hiatus since March 2015, and have not yet commented on the news. The internet (read: every female on Twitter), meanwhile, is freaking out, and demanding confirmation from the band.
We will update the story with more details as they become available.
Advertisement