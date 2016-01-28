Louis Tomlinson Shares First Photo Of Baby Son

One Direction may be kaput, but Louis Tomlinson seems to be taking to his new role quite well. The singer announced the birth of his son last week. Now he's sharing the baby boy's name and cute, crinkly face.
Tomlinson and his ex, stylist Briana Jungwirth, have chosen Freddie as the newborn's name. Welcome to the world, FT.
Here's Freddie resting against his pop's bare, tattooed chest. Try to contain yourselves, 1Ders.
Meet my little lad, Freddie 👶 pic.twitter.com/nec7OqwuQR— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 28, 2016
The proud papa also thanked fans for their support.
The countdown to getting that baby into Harry Styles' arms starts now.
