Update: Justin Bieber Threatens To Go Private On Instagram After Fans Attack Sofia Richie

Update: Justin Bieber hopped in his own comments to let his fans know that attacking his friends isn't cool. "I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand," Bieber wrote on an photo of he and Richie. "If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like."
Bieber made the comment after posting a half dozen photos of himself and Richie in the back seat of a car, possibly to antagonize the fans who were continually posting snake emoji and comments about "Jelena," his couple name with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, to the images.
This story was originally published on August 13, 2016.
Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie have been hanging out quite a bit, if their Instagrams are any indication. Bieber has been posting a lot of photos with her lately, Teen Vogue reported.
Advertisement
Of course, his followers are now speculating that they're dating — and a lot of them aren't too happy about this rumored relationship. Snake emoji have been filling his Instagram page, as have nostalgic comments about Jelena.
Richie, known to many as Nicole's sister, is also an accomplished model. She posted a photo of Justin to her own Instagram, though you'd be forgiven for not recognizing him with that thing on his head.
According to People, the two hung out in Laguna Beach, CA, before taking a trip to Japan together. The only commentary he's offering on their relationship is the caption, "Dab on em." Interpret that as you will.
Advertisement