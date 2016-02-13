Sofia Richie, reality TV star and fashion designer Nicole Richie's younger sister, has been dipping her toes in the modeling pool for a few years now, with appearances including the lookbook for L.A. swimwear line Mary Grace Swim and Madonna's Material Girl campaign for Macy's. But when it comes to walking the runway, the stunning 17-year-old, who has a contract with Select Model Management, has one big fear: falling.
"I've just watched so many falling videos on YouTube that I'm petrified, especially since my dress is so long," Richie told E! News before walking her first runway at New York Fashion Week. The teen model, who made her runway debut at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection wearing a Tabitha Webb gown, was so concerned with taking a tumble, in fact, that she insisted on wearing her own footwear.
"They had me in platforms, but the falling theory was in my head, so I decided to choose my own shoes," she said.
Despite her pre-runway nerves, walking in New York Fashion Week was a bucket list item for Richie, who said she "never" thought she'd make it on the runway.
She credits her sister, Nicole, with her fashionably focused career choice, admitting she gets her style from Nicole and used to steal from big sis' closet.
We can certainly imagine that Nicole Richie's closet would be a little sister's dream come true!
