Brace yourselves, Team Jelena. Mommy and Daddy are fighting again.
Selena Gomez chimed in with her two cents on ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s threat to quit Instagram. Bieber’s warning came in response to flak he’s received over his rumored new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Richie is the 17-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie.
Gomez posted a comment to Bieber’s message about leaving social media, chiding him for publicizing his (underage) romance.
"If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol," Gomez wrote. ”It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you."
No sooner had #SelenaEndedJustinParty before Biebs issued a salty response.
“It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way," he fired back. “Sad. All love."
Wait, isn’t he the one who used to post photos of Gomez all the time? Just trying to keep track.
Bieber tried to soften his message with this sign-off: “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope [you] all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my Beliebers.”
Anyone else sipping tea right now?
