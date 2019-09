Brace yourselves, Team Jelena. Mommy and Daddy are fighting again.Selena Gomez chimed in with her two cents on ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s threat to quit Instagram . Bieber’s warning came in response to flak he’s received over his rumored new girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Richie is the 17-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie.Gomez posted a comment to Bieber’s message about leaving social media, chiding him for publicizing his (underage) romance."If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol," Gomez wrote. ”It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you."