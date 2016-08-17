Kristen Stewart is only 26, but she has been famous since she was 9 years old and starred alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room. Since then, she has been the leading actress in a slew of good, great, and just-okay movies. This month she is on the cover of T Magazine to promote a whole new roster of films, including the French psychological thriller Personal Shopper. In the interview, she was, of course, asked to speak on her current and former relationships.
Stewart famously dated her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson, and the pair ignited an intense fandom with their on-screen and offscreen romance. She was then, just as famously, caught cheating on him with a married movie director. But in this interview, she lessens the intensity of the breakup, which shocked fans at the time.
“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product," Stewart told the magazine. "It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life."
The actress also added that she has no interest in being "part of a story" that is being used for "entertainment value" in the media.
The actress was much more excited to talk about her current partner, visual-effects producer Alicia Cargile. “I love her so much,” she said. She also shared pictures of the two from her private Instagram page. "I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive,” she said. “I still want to protect my personal life, but I don’t want to seem like I’m protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people.”
Wow — sounds like a whole new Stewart.
