Robert Pattinson
Movies
Is Robert Pattinson The New Batman?
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Robert Pattinson
Pop Culture
Robert Pattinson Gracefully Answers Questions About Exes Kristen Stewart & FKA...
Natalie Morin
Apr 30, 2019
Movies
Does Robert Pattinson Die At The End Of
High Life
?
Anne Cohen
Apr 5, 2019
Movies
Why Robert Pattinson Thinks
Twilight
Is "Retro" Now
Kaitlin Reilly
Apr 3, 2019
Entertainment
Anna Kendrick Just — Like, Just — Remembered She Starred In
T...
It’s the ten year anniversary of Twilight this month, and cast members and fans are remembering the series fondly. Or, as in the case of Anna Kendrick,
by
Syd Shaw
Movies
All The Rumors & Drama That Plagued The Cast Of
Twilight
On November 21, 2008, Twilight ushered in the era of the sexy vampire. Based on the wildly successful series of books (the first one in the trilogy was
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
The Stars Of
Twilight
, Then & Now
A decade ago today, Stephenie Meyer unleashed a force into the world. Fun fact: That force was almost called Forks. Doesn’t have quite the same ring to
by
Lauren Le Vine
Movies
Robert Pattinson’s Trippy
High Life
Takes You Out Of Thi...
The trailer for Robert Pattinson’s latest film is truly out of this world. High Life is French director Claire Denis’s first English-language film,
by
Anna Millard
Pop Culture
Robert Pattinson Spotted With Shia LaBeouf's Ex-Wife Day Aft...
It's no easy feat keeping up with celebrity relationships, though a certain Hollywood foursome is making things particularly tricky. What the heck is
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Robert Pattinson Is Ready For A
Twilight
Reunion "At A M...
It's been nearly 10 years since the first Twilight film debuted in theaters, and star Robert Pattinson wants Twihards everywhere to know it's totally
by
Madison Medeiros
Movies
Robert Pattinson Proves That Some Actors Know How To Discuss #MeT...
In case you were worried, Robert Pattinson supports the #MeToo movement. The Twilight actor stars in the recent movie Damsel, which screened at the Berlin
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
You Won't Believe What The Actress Who Played Bella & Edward...
If you grew up watching the Twilight movies, get ready to feel old — Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 hit theaters five years ago today. And while plenty
by
Meghan De Maria
Beauty
You Will Not Recognize Robert Pattinson With A Pink Bob
Robert Pattinson is a straight-up weirdo, a guy who was once outed as loving to lick his then-girlfriend’s sweaty armpits and recently responded to
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
These Celebrities Traded In Their Signature Look For Something To...
Write out a list of risky hair transformations and a buzz cut is probably at the very top. As contestants on America's Next Top Model can attest, getting
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Robert Pattinson Used To Live With Screech & We Can't Handle It
A wise sage once said that he started from the bottom. Like that great Canadian icon, Robert Pattinson once started from the bottom, too. In a new
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
Robert Pattinson Spent Fake Money He Got From A Film Set
Robert Pattinson, counterfeit criminal? Err, technically, yeah. According to a new interview with Good Time co-directors Josh and Benny Safdie, Pattinson
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Movies
Robert Pattinson Is Embarrassed About That Very NSFW Story He Tol...
Update: Robert Pattinson issued a statement to E! News following his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to clarify his remarks on the show. “The story I
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Twilight
Producers Thought That Robert Pattinson's ...
In a story that Olympian Simone Biles may be able to relate to, Robert Pattinson says that he was almost fired from his breakout role for not smiling
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From
Twilight
It's been nearly a decade since the first Twilight movie hit theaters. And we'll probably always associate Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart with their
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Robert Pattinson Filmed A Whole Movie On The Streets Of NYC & Nob...
With the 24-hour news cycle, paparazzi camped out just about everywhere, and "anonymous tips" flowing like Champagne at a movie premiere, it's tough for
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
Team Edward, Brace Yourselves — Robert Pattinson Just Hinted At S...
Twilight is forever emblazoned in the mind of every millennial. Whether you liked it, loved it, or loathed it, the vampire series that started it all is
by
Morgan Baila
Movies
This Is The Most Shocking Part Of
The Lost City Of Z
There are very few surprises in The Lost City of Z. (That being said, mild spoilers for the true story ahead.) Charlie Hunnam is still really, really
by
Naveen Kumar
Pop Culture
Charlie Hunnam & Robert Pattinson Are Not Best Friends
Remember how, in Twilight, Edward (Robert Pattinson) barely spoke to Bella (Kristen Stewart) because he was low-key in love with her and also
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Kristen Stewart Doesn't Regret Her Relationship With Robert ...
She may never escape the shadow of Twilight, but it looks like Kristen Stewart is coming to accept it — and herself. In a new interview, the actor opens
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
How Much Would You Pay To Own Something Robert Pattinson Touched?
Remember when everyone was obsessed with Twilight? Robert Pattinson as the immortal, mysterious, mind-reading vampire, Edward Cullen. Kristen Stewart as
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kristen Stewart Ended Things With Robert Pattinson Because "It Wa...
Kristen Stewart is only 26, but she has been famous since she was 9 years old and starred alongside Jodie Foster in Panic Room. Since then, she has been
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Kristen Stewart's Alleged Girlfriend SoKo Also Went On A Date Wit...
Unless you're a Twilight fanatic, it's probably been a minute since you've thought about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson dating. But it's time to
by
Morgan Baila
Celebrity Style
Robert Pattinson Is Working On His Own Clothing Line
Ah, another celebrity who wants to have a deeper level of sartorial involvement than just lending his handsome face some ads: Robert Pattinson has
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Pop Culture
Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Reportedly Spent The Holidays Together
Since celebrating the holidays with your own loved ones can often be stressful, why not spend this time of year invested in what celebrities are doing
by
Aly Semigran
Entertainment News
Robert Pattinson Won't Talk About FKA Twigs,
Will
Talk A...
Some may invoke the ol' don't-pursue-fame-if-you-can't-handle-fame credo, but even the cynics among us surely feel a glimmer of pity for Robert Pattinson.
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Robert Pattinson Is Crashing Weddings Now
Former vampire Robert Pattinson is now running around Northern Ireland crashing people's nuptials. Well, not really. According to Gossip Cop, he's in
by
Lauren Le Vine
