You Will Not Recognize Robert Pattinson With A Pink Bob

Robert Pattinson is a straight-up weirdo, a guy who was once outed as loving to lick his then-girlfriend’s sweaty armpits and recently responded to Donald Trump’s alarmingly volatile 2012 tweets about that same then-girlfriend by saying, “Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other.” This is a good thing: The whole Hollywood-hunk thing didn’t quite suit the actor in traditional roles like Twilight, and now he’s finally getting a chance to let his freak flag fly.
Now, here he is on the latest cover of Wonderland magazine, doing just that — in a pastel pink wig that makes him look like he just walked off the set of a Sia video where he was playing Sia.
If not Sia, it’s very Scarlett Johansson doing The Pretenders’ 1980s hit “Brass in Pocket” in the karaoke scene in Lost in Translation, or Natalie Portman as the enigmatic stripper Alice in Closer. Or maybe it’s more an homage to Yayoi Kusama, with the blunt-cut bangs and symmetrical circles and dashes — a nice ode to an iconic female artist.
Pattinson would know best, more than we can speculate: He directed the cover himself. That means this is Robert Pattinson at his truest self, unrecognizable with a pink wig and all done up in cryptic makeup and safety pins on his Dior Homme shirt, saying things like, "I like entering worlds that feel foreign... I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognizable." The old Edward Cullen can't come to the phone right now — he's dead.
