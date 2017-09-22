Pattinson would know best, more than we can speculate: He directed the cover himself. That means this is Robert Pattinson at his truest self, unrecognizable with a pink wig and all done up in cryptic makeup and safety pins on his Dior Homme shirt, saying things like, "I like entering worlds that feel foreign... I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognizable." The old Edward Cullen can't come to the phone right now — he's dead.