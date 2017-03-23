Sia Without Her Costume On Will Blow Your Mind

It's not every day we see Sia without her signature look. The singer is known for wearing a blonde bob wig during her performances — and we're so used to that side of her, we never would have recognized her at LAX yesterday without it.
The "Cheap Thrills" singer also opted for a more realistic airport look than most celebrities, sporting sweatpants and sneakers for the trip. E! News notes that she was flying to Dubai for a concert this weekend.
This isn't the first time we've seen Sia without the wig, but fans were still excited to see the photos. Many took to Twitter to share how great the singer looked during her travels. Others suggested that she should go wig-less in the next stage of her career. (Although, based on what we know about Sia, that seems unlikely.)
In previous interviews, the Australian singer has revealed why she doesn't like to show her face during performances. "I don't want to be famous, or recognizable," Sia told Chris Connelly on Nightline in 2014. "I don't want to be critiqued about the way that I look on the internet."
"I've been writing pop songs for pop stars now for a couple of years, and I've become friends with them and see what their life is like, and that's not something I want," the singer said in the same interview. Sia also told The New York Times in 2014 that she "just wanted to have a private life" after a fan interrupted a conversation in which a friend was discussing her cancer diagnosis.
Maddie Ziegler, the dancer who appears in Sia's "Chandelier video," told E! News that Sia is more concerned with the wig in performances than in her everyday life. "She only covers her face for appearances, for performances and things. It could be weird if she just wore a wig talking to her friends," Ziegler told E! News. "I think she just wants to be known for like a great artist rather than just being known for her face or something. What I love about her is she so in love with dance that she makes that the main focus."
