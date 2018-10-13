Plot-wise we learn very little from the trailer, except that the experiments coordinated by Binoche’s character revolve around reproduction, and a baby is in fact born in space. Instead of plot, the trailer gives us bite-sized glimpses of disorienting images: Pattinson, in inmate’s jumper, teaches a baby how to walk in a garden on the spaceship; Binoche initiates sex with Pattinson while he sleeps; Pattinson violently hits himself in the head. Colored lighting changes dramatically from one scene to another, red then blue then green, as starkly as the characters’ emotions appear to change from deeply loving to violently angry.