It's been nearly 10 years since the first Twilight film debuted in theaters, and star Robert Pattinson wants Twihards everywhere to know it's totally acceptable to still stan for the massive franchise.
"Whenever anyone says [Twilight's] their favorite guilty pleasure, it's like, you say guilty, what you really mean is pleasure," he said during a sit-down interview with Variety Studio over the weekend.
The actor, who stole our hearts as the pallid vampire dreamboat, Edward, in the film saga, said that the series will always be part of him.
"It definitely doesn't feel like 10 years ago. I feel like I kind of stopped mentally progressing around the time I started doing those movies," he said before laughing. "It feels like not a day has passed."
Advertisement
Still, a lot has changed for Pattinson since the franchise wrapped in 2012. He's worked on a number of impressive films, such as Life, Good Time, and, most recently, High Life, in which he plays a former death row inmate who's launched into space as part of a nefarious experiment. Though the roles he's taken on are certainly different from his YA roots (you won't see him collecting dragon eggs like in Harry Potter or debating whether to bite his human love interest as in Twilight), Pattinson says his process for choosing roles has largely stayed the same.
"It's just the stuff that appeals to me," he told Variety. He later added: "Pretty much everything I've done has been these massive processes. It's not, 'Oh, well, I'll do this.' I'm just hoping that these things happen, and there's tons of circumstances that come into play."
He might not always know what his next big role will be, but there's one thing he is certain of: He's ready to step back into Twilight whenever and wherever.
"The amount of time I spend moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment's notice," he quipped. "Ready!"
Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart couldn't seem happier distancing herself from the franchise. The actress/producer/director (yes, she's gained a lot of titles since starring as Bella in Twilight), Stewart has refocused her artistic vision to more serious roles and missions, like shining a more realistic spotlight on female sexuality.
Though it's incredibly unlikely to happen (they did go through a pretty awful public breakup), you wouldn't catch us protesting a Pattinson-Stewart reunion in a more grown-up, NSFW version of Twilight. Hey, we can dream, right?
Related Video:
Advertisement