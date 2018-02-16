Robert Pattinson Proves That Some Actors Know How To Discuss #MeToo With Grace

In case you were worried, Robert Pattinson supports the #MeToo movement. The Twilight actor stars in the recent movie Damsel, which screened at the Berlin Film Festival, and spoke about the Time's Up culture in Hollywood during a press conference for the film.
"If you feel you've been wronged and don't have the right to tell people and have been bullied into silence, it's one of the most awful things in the world," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's kind of amazing when any dam breaks and people feel they have the numbers and will be safe to say what has happened to them."
Advertisement
Over the past few months, victims have been inspired to come forward about sexual harassment and misconduct thanks to the initial silence-breakers around Harvey Weinstein. Back in October, the New York Times reported multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the producer, which opened the door for over 80 more women to come forward with their own accusations against Weinstein, as well as against other prominent men across many industries. Weinstein has denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.
During the festival, Pattinson also shed some more light on Damsel, a western comedy starring himself and actress Mia Wasikowska. Specifically, he spoke about the opportunity to tackle a more comedic role.
"In terms of the comedies, it’s tough to find one that has an interesting character; you’re usually playing for laughs," he told Deadline about the film. "There’s such a stable of comedy actors and I’m not seen as a comedy actor so it will always go to a bunch of people before me. I found it so strange and felt like an abstract version of a comedy and it appealed to me in the same way as a drama. It was really fun to play, it has an odd tone, so it was fun to try and figure out how to fit into it."
Damsel will next screen in March at the South by Southwest Film Festival.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement