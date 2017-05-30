It's been nearly a decade since the first Twilight movie hit theaters. And we'll probably always associate Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart with their roles as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan. But in an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Pattinson shared that he was almost fired from Twilight.
The comment came after Pattinson suggested he was a "sellout" for starring in the franchise. "I think one of the best things, basically, about being a bit of a sellout... if you've done five movies in a series, you've had to accept some responsibility for playing the same character," Pattinson told the Times.
The Good Time actor implied that he and the other Twilight stars sometimes felt "emboldened to act out," as the Times' Manohla Dargis put it. Apparently, Pattinson's behavior got to the point where he almost lost the role of Edward, but his agents got involved and set him back on track.
"I didn't have to kiss anybody's [butt] the entire time," Pattinson told the Times of filming Twilight. "I don't think I did, anyway."
As E! News pointed out, this wasn't the first time Pattinson has hinted there was discord on the Twilight set. In 2012, the actor told Yahoo! Movies that he "almost got fired" from Twilight because he "was fighting with everybody in control all the time."
And while he may consider himself "a bit of a sellout," it sounds like Pattinson still looks back on his Twilight days with pride. He told the Times that filming the movies was "an amazing luxury" and was "amazing luck, as well, to just have fallen into it with the group of people I worked with on it."
