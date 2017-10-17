It has been nine long years since the first Twilight film hit theaters, and the cast has gone on to wildly different things. Kristen Stewart is an indie darling. Nikki Reed is saving animals alongside her husband (and fellow former vamp) Ian Somerhalder. Ashley Greene is the star of cop drama Rogue.
Alas, no matter where their career takes these women, there's always the chance that they'll run into one of their former co-stars. In this case, the trio of Twilight ladies reunited at Elle's Women in Hollywood event.
Stewart, Reed, and Greene were all spotted at the event, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday. Reed, who portrayed icy vampire Rosalie in the franchise, and Greene, who played the powerful and pixie-esque Alice, even posed on the red carpet together.
Advertisement
Reed and Stewart both attended the same event in 2016, which was also joined by fellow Twilight alumni Dakota Fanning and Anna Kendrick. Though the former Bella and Rosalie did not get a picture this time around, the two cozied up for a photo last year.
That wasn't the last time that Stewart hung out with a friend from her Twilight days. In June, the Personal Shopper actress was spotted with Scream Queens star Taylor Lautner who, obviously, starred as the shirt-hating werewolf Jacob in the supernatural franchise.
In November of 2016, Stewart told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that revisiting her Twilight days is a little surreal.
"I look at those photos [from my time on the Twilight movies] and I feel like I’m looking at a college yearbook," Stewart told DeGeneres. "It was just after my high school experience would have been, so it feels like just after. I don’t jump right back into those memories, but as soon as you see a picture, you’re like, 'Ooh, god, it’s like yesterday.'"
Advertisement