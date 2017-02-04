Kristen Stewart isn't quite as finished with the paranormal as she might have seemed after Twilight. In her latest film, Personal Shopper, she's talking to dead people again, but with much less, um, romantic results. The trailer opens with scenes of Stewart's character Maureen looking bored and business-like as she does the most fabulous job ever: buying clothing for her actress employer all over Paris. She tells an older man that while she works what she's doing is "waiting." What she's waiting for is a sign from her twin brother, Lewis, who died in Paris 95 days before. This is where things get creepy as hell, as she begins to see X's scratched into walls and tables, and feels the presence of something, maybe Lewis. Then her boss is murdered.
"Lewis, is it you? Or is it just me?" she asks this dangerous spirit. Personal Shopper is by Olivier Assayas, the director of Clouds of Sils Maria, for which Stewart won the prestigious Cesar Award in France. When this movie premiered at Cannes last year, it received mixed reviews. Variety predicted it would "likely to go down as one of the most divisive films of Stewart’s career." We'll see if that comes to pass when it premieres in theaters on March 10.
Advertisement