Yet, while Twilight certainly proved a boost to the career of nearly everyone involved, it wasn't always so sunny in Forks, WA. One can't talk about the phenomenon that was Twilight without also acknowledging that a nearly instant, insane level of fame has a price. As these stars were rising through Hollywood's ranks, rumors about them started to swirl in the celebrity gossip ether. Speculation of offscreen drama plagued the stars, even when said drama was completely fabricated. (Hmm, crazy how that works.)