On November 21, 2008, Twilight ushered in the era of the sexy vampire. Based on the wildly successful series of books (the first one in the trilogy was published in 2005) by Stephenie Meyer, the Twilight series proved an instant smash hit and box office success — even if critics didn’t immediately warm up to it. While the world was swooning over Bella and Edward's complicated romance, the cast of the films became equally beloved. Stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson hit the A-list instantly, and even the supporting vamps (and werewolves, and humans) were stalked by the paparazzi. It was quite a time to be undead.
Yet, while Twilight certainly proved a boost to the career of nearly everyone involved, it wasn't always so sunny in Forks, WA. One can't talk about the phenomenon that was Twilight without also acknowledging that a nearly instant, insane level of fame has a price. As these stars were rising through Hollywood's ranks, rumors about them started to swirl in the celebrity gossip ether. Speculation of offscreen drama plagued the stars, even when said drama was completely fabricated. (Hmm, crazy how that works.)
What were some of the wackiest rumors to come out of this time period? Here are just a few pieces of (mostly) made-up gossip from the Twilight era.
The Rumor: Taylor Lautner Would Be Replaced By A Beefier Actor
The Truth: There is no denying that Taylor Lautner is a total babe, but after Twilight hit theaters in 2008, rumors swirled that he wasn't ripped enough to play abs-for-days werewolf Jacob.
It seemed that these reports were legitimate: After new director Chris Weitz stepped in to take over the franchise from Catherine Hardwicke following the first Twilight film, Summit Entertainment released a statement saying that casting for Jacob had not yet been confirmed, despite Lautner portraying the character in the first film.
In an interview with MTV News, Lautner confirmed that the rumors he would be replaced with a more-toned actor were true. So, he worked out in order to win back the role — a lot.
"I tried to focus on what I could control the whole time and not let whatever was going on outside get to me. And that's what I did," Lautner told the outlet of his between-films physical transformation.
The Rumor: Robert Pattinson & Kristen Stewart’s Relationship Timeline Is Murky
The Truth: Half of this rumor is the real deal: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart did famously date after hitting it off on the Twilight set. They were first spotted out together in 2009, and some people speculated that Stewart ended her long-term relationship with actor Michael Angarano to be with Pattinson. Whatever happened between these two, I'm sure it's all water under the bridge now. (P.S.: You can now catch Angarano on season 3 of This Is Us!)
The Rumor: Nikki Reed & Kristen Stewart Fought Over Robert Pattinson
The Truth: Early in the Twilight era, Stewart and Reed were "best friends," so it seems a little unlikely that Reed was salty at Stewart for dating her alleged ex Pattinson, as tabloids declared. The Thirteen star even confirmed at the premiere of New Moon that she and Pattinson were never actually together.
The Rumor: Stephenie Meyer Stole The Story
The Truth: Okay, so author Meyer isn't a member of the Twilight cast, but this scandal could have stirred up trouble for all of them — should the lawsuit at the center of it had merit. Author Jordan Scott sued Meyer for copyright infringement over Breaking Dawn, the fourth book in the saga, claiming that it beared similarities to her novel The Nocturne.
Per MTV, Meyer's publisher, Hachette Book Group, called the copyright-infringement suit "completely without merit and simply a publicity stunt to further Ms. Scott's career," stating that Meyer actually filed a copyright of her own years before Scott's.
The Rumor: There Was A Hunger Games & Twilight Feud
The Truth: Given that Twilight and The Hunger Games were both based on hugely popular YA book series, people were quick to draw comparisons, and make up imaginary feuds, between the leading ladies. (Just a casual reminder that Robert Pattinson and Josh Hutcherson didn't have to deal with this.)
Fortunately, rumors of a feud were quickly shut down. Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss in The Hunger Games, very much wanted to be excluded from that narrative that she hated fellow YA star Stewart.
"I wrote her an email because there was this huge, like, article about a Twilight and Hunger Games feud, and we’ve never met before and never spoken. There were all these, like, fake quotes from me that were actually hilarious," Lawrence told Access Hollywood in 2012. "Some of [the quotes] were from my ‘pal’ and ‘sources.’ It was hilarious. When I was reading it, I was cracking up."
Stewart, apparently, responded:
"[Kristen] wrote me back, and she was like, 'It’s fine. Welcome to the world where everything you say gets turned into [something it’s not.]''
The Rumor: The Cast Grew To Hate One Another
The Truth: It was this quote from Reed, in the December 2011 issue of Seventeen, that suggested the cast — then awaiting the release of Breaking Dawn — Part 2 — that made some fans think there was trouble in vampire territory.
"In the beginning, it was innocent and fun, and we were like one big happy family — it was like being at sleepaway camp," the animal lover admitted. "And then success comes along and changes the dynamic. We're not all best friends, and we're not all going to hang out together after the final movie is done."
Maybe not the warmest words, but it's not exactly like Reed was throwing knives at Kellan Lutz's face or trashing RPatz's acting. Sometimes people just drift apart!
The Rumor: Ashley Greene's Apartment Caught Fire Due To Drugs
One of the more bizarre stories about the cast came two years after the final film, Breaking Dawn — Part 2, hit theaters. A fire at actress Ashley Greene's apartment was reported as an accident due to a burning candle, but the building manager claimed he found a glass crack pipe left behind in the apartment, suggesting that was the possible cause. However, according to a report filed by the Sheriff's Arson/Explosives Unit, per TMZ, the pipe was never found. A preliminary report said a candle ignited a sofa instead.
