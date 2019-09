Given that Twilight and The Hunger Games were both based on hugely popular YA book series, people were quick to draw comparisons, and make up imaginary feuds, between the leading ladies. (Just a casual reminder that Robert Pattinson and Josh Hutcherson didn't have to deal with this.)Fortunately, rumors of a feud were quickly shut down. Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss in The Hunger Games, very much wanted to be excluded from that narrative that she hated fellow YA star Stewart."I wrote her an email because there was this huge, like, article about a Twilight and Hunger Games feud, and we’ve never met before and never spoken. There were all these, like, fake quotes from me that were actually hilarious," Lawrence told Access Hollywood in 2012. "Some of [the quotes] were from my ‘pal’ and ‘sources.’ It was hilarious. When I was reading it, I was cracking up."Stewart, apparently, responded:"[Kristen] wrote me back, and she was like, 'It’s fine. Welcome to the world where everything you say gets turned into [something it’s not.]''