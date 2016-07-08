Pam Rice, a 66-year-old from San José, CA, said even the non-fans in her life see the value in her passion.



"My non-fan friends are supportive," she wrote in an email. "Maybe [they] wonder about me, but [they're] happy I have found something enjoyable."



Though Vee Elle says her non-fan friends know about her Olympic Coven gig, she's aware of the stigma of being a Twihard.



"The judgment that comes with being a Twilight fan is a little disappointing," Elle said. "It feels like anything that has a strong, vocal, female fanbase — whether it's Twilight or 50 Shades or One Direction — is usually subject to more ridicule. People are just as passionate about, say, Star Wars, Disney or Game of Thrones, but those types of franchises are seen as more 'acceptable' than Twilight. It drives me crazy."

