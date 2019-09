But now that Twilight is no longer in the public eye every day, the haters have kept quiet, too. Another huge shift in the fandom was the breakup of Pattinson and Stewart."I think that was pretty divisive for the fandom," Decker said. "Honestly, it got crazy, because people chose sides, and [friendships] broke up. There were Rob fans, and there were Kristen fans."Those fans of the actors are still quite vocal online — just ask Pattinson's fiancée, FKA Twigs Professionally, Pierce and Decker have grown even closer to Twilight. Though they live on opposite coasts, Pierce in Los Angeles and Decker in Philadelphia, they run their own digital marketing agency, Method Agency . Their first client? Stephenie Meyer."She and her business partner came to us, and they had a film production company and wanted us to run their social media," Pierce explained. The most surreal moment of their fandom-turned-day-job life was when they helped promote Life and Death.Though that book's plot was a twist on the one they already knew so well, when Decker read it, she said it brought her right back to her Twilight roots. "It was so reminiscent of that first time."While promoting that book, Pierce and Decker had the chance to introduce the franchise to younger bloggers. They've also seen children of the original fans now becoming old enough to read the books. If they keep this up, the Twilight fandom may have the longevity of, well, a certain sparkly, blood-drinking species.