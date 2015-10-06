Way to keep us on our toes, Stephenie Meyer. The Twilight author delivered a significant plot twist with the anniversary edition of the book that propelled her to fame, and made Robsten a household name. The young adult novel turns 10 years old today, and since we assume you took today off from work to celebrate, we'll go ahead and break the big news to you: Bella and Edward are no more.
Instead, Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined features a newcomer to Forks named Beau (as in, a boy) Swan. The vampire love of his life is Edythe (as in, a girl) Cullen. You can pretty much figure out how it plays out from there.
A lot of fans are having this reaction:
THERE'S A NEW TWILIGHT BOOK A NEW GENDER BENDED TWILIGHT BOOK AND I'M FREAKING OUT I'M FREAKING OUT @TASHAPOLIS TOLD ME AND I'M FREAKING OUT— Christine Riccio (@xtineMAY) October 6, 2015
Others are feeling a bit more like this:
'Stephenie Meyer is releasing a gender swap version of Twilight for the 10 year anniversary' 'It's not Midnight Sun' pic.twitter.com/uWbWXjhnMe— ❁ (@LucyCoIIier) October 6, 2015
Sorry, kids. Maybe you'll get your companion novel next year?
