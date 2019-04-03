It wasn't too long ago that the world was divided into Team Edward and Team Jacob, a pop culture battle that we fought for nearly a decade during the run of the Twilight saga. While many TwiHards have moved on to new fandoms since Twilight's final installment hit theaters in 2012, new loyalists creep up every day. Star Robert Pattinson, who never shied away from poking fun at Twilight whenever possible, has some thoughts.
Pattinson played brooding vampire Edward across five movies, and previously told The Howard Stern Show that he almost got fired off of Twilight for taking the whole thing too seriously. Pattinson may not have understood the fun of the teen vampire romance at the time, but looking back, he totally gets it now. The reason? Twilight is no longer the ultra-popular thing it once was, but now has a new, "retro" vibe.
"It seems like with younger people in their late teens, early 20s, it’s sort of become quite a hip thing to like," Pattinson told Us Weekly. "It’s a fascinating second wave of people appreciating it, which is kind of cool."
Yep, you read that right: Pattinson, the person who once told MovieFone that he would "mindlessly hate" Twilight if he didn't star in it (because, err, he wouldn't have gone to see it in the first place), has called the vampire franchise "hip."
He also told the outlet that the mass appeal may have made some people (possibly himself?) get prematurely exhausted with the film.
"I think when anything becomes a massive phenomenon, there’s always people who get annoyed because it’s just everywhere," Pattinson admitted to the outlet. "But now it seems like a retro thing: the soundtrack, the fashion. It’s like, 'Oh, that’s so late 2000s.'"
It may be a little soon to call a film that came out in 2012 "retro," but if some time is all it took for RPatz to fall in love with Twilight the way the rest of the world did — more power to it.
Pattinson's interview with Us Weekly is pegged to his new space thriller High Life, which is, umm, apparently very intense. (You know how Bella and Edward barely kiss in the first Twilight movie? Well, let's just say High Life has a lot more sexuality in it than that. As in, there's apparently something called a "fuckbox.") However, it's Twilight that snagged Pattinson the upcoming role — originally meant for the late Philip Seymour Hoffman — in the first place.
"When I saw Twilight, I liked it immediately because he has heartrending charisma," said director Claire Denis in an interview with IndieWire. "He gives off an aura that immediately makes you want to film him."
So, is that Twilight reboot going to happen? It certainly sounds like Pattinson is more up for the job than ever before.
