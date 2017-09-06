Write out a list of risky hair transformations and a buzz cut is probably at the very top. As contestants on America's Next Top Model can attest, getting rid of your signature look for something drastically different can be stressful — but that's not stopping Hollywood's elite from making the cut.
After Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz, and Kristen Stewart debuted short, platinum buzz cuts months ago, there was a bit of a lull in the fad. For a moment, you might have assumed it was all over. Then, another wave of unsuspecting stars came in all at once to convince you otherwise.
In the last few days alone, the likes of Zayn Malik, Robert Pattinson, and more have hopped on the peach fuzz bandwagon. Whether they felt compelled by Kate Hudson's recent cut or just wanted a change, we're digging the look — and hoping it sticks. Click ahead to check out the best buzzed hairstyles this week.