It’s the ten year anniversary of Twilight this month, and cast members and fans are remembering the series fondly. Or, as in the case of Anna Kendrick, not at all.
“Holy shit. I just remembered I was in Twilight,” Kendrick tweeted on Monday. The actress appeared in two of the films as Jessica Stanley, a jealous friend of main character Bella (Kristen Stewart).
This wouldn’t be the first time Kendrick has forgotten her role in the Twilight series. “I swear to God, I forget I’m in Twilight,” she admitted to an interviewer in 2015 while doing press for Into the Woods. The Pitch Perfect actress began her career on Broadway; Twilight was one of her first films.
The actress did break from her Twilight amnesia long enough to include it in her memoir, Scrappy Little Nobody. “The best part was that I got all the fun with none of the consequences,” she said of her small role, alluding to the “super-fame” of the franchise’s main stars. She also details the struggles of filming the series in the freezing rain. “No amount of ‘you’re getting paid to do this’ matters when your body’s basic survival requirements are in play.”
Despite the freezing rain and the embarrassment, Kendrick was ultimately grateful. She wrote in her memoir, “The series kept me in room and board while I did (other) movies for no money. It was like the world's most ridiculous day job.”
Just like the vampires, Twilight's ridiculous legacy may live forever.
