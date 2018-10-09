UPDATE: This story was originally published on October 1, 2018 at 10:45 a.m.
Aca-HELL YEAH!
According to Vanity Fair, Rebel Wilson has let the cat out of the bag by confirming the rumors that the Barden Bellas would reunite for a Pitch Perfect 4 film.
“There’s some things in the works. I’m sure Universal is going to hate me for saying this,“ Wilson said at an event for Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this weekend. “All us Bellas love each other. We just want to work with each other. The girls are just awesome.”
It's only a matter of time, Bellas.
Representation for Universal Pictures did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Original story follows.
The Barden Bellas have reunited!
On Sunday, Rebel Wilson shared a photo of her with Pitch Perfect co-stars Brittany Snow (Chloe), Anna Camp (Aubrey), and Chrissie Fit (Flo). The women are all holding up four fingers, and the post is captioned with four hearts.
Could this mean a fourth film for the Pitch Perfect franchise? The 2012 comedy and the sequels that followed were a major success, demonstrating the need for female-led comedies in a genre dominated by men.
The Pitch Perfect cast has been open about how much they enjoy making the films. “We’d do them forever,” Anna Kendrick told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. Just last week, Snow shared a similar sentiment “we will probably make [the movies] — if they want us to — until the end of time.” Representation for Universal Studios did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The franchise may have to continue with new characters. Pitch Perfect 3 was billed as “the farewell tour,” and screenwriter Kay Cannon told E! News “It’s the end of the Bellas as we know them. If there’s a Pitch Perfect 4, it will be a new crop.”
The "new crop" may come along with some familiar faces, though. Kendrick compared making the films to "a summer camp," telling EW that the cast was very close and supportive of each other. "We made some of our best friends during that franchise," Snow told Extra in September.
Fans seemed thrilled about the prospect of a new film. "I can't wait for Pitch Perfect 10," one fan joked on Twitter. If it's true, we also can't aca-wait.
