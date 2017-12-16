In Pitch Perfect 3, the Bellas are grown up, graduated, and gravely disappointed by the Real World. Amy (Rebel Wilson) is spending her days as an Amy Winehouse impersonator. Chloe (Brittany Snow) is hitting road blocks on her quest to become a vet — namely, her classes are impossibly hard. And Beca (Anna Kendrick) just quit her job. They want, more than anything, to have one last shot of the glory they experienced while performing in their college acapella group.
The Bellas get their chance when Aubrey (Anna Camp) proposes they compete in the annual competition held by the USO to entertain troops. The Bellas head to Spain and are faced with a whole new slew of competitors — this time, rivalry comes in the form of a girl group led by Ruby Rose.
Which, of your favorite Bellas, is returning for this international adventure? Who's not coming back? Here's your guide to the Pitch Perfect 3 cast – and proof that the set of this movie must've been a downright blast.