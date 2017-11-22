Are your hearts ready for this? Pitch Perfect teamed up with The Voice for a mashup that can only be described as the most, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.
Last night, The Voice aired its Top 12 elimination, and as much as it bums us out to see contestants have their dreams crushed on live television, the Barden Bellas came out to show their support. Boss Bella Anna Kendrick kicked off a rousing rendition of "Freedom" by the late George Michael, and fan favorite "Cups." The Pitch Perfect 3 cast sings along with Voice contestants, making for an acapella chorus of some seriously outstanding talent. Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Hana Mae Lee, and Anna Camp all make appearances. We especially love seeing the Bellas' signature dance movies alongside the flourish of the Voice singers.
The video is very precious, even if it is missing Rebel Wilson, who plays Fat Amy. She is, of course, starring in Pitch Perfect 3, which hits theaters in time for the holidays. The third installment of the wildly success franchise also includes Ruby Rose as Kendrick's rival. We'll see the original Pitch Perfect cast reunite for one last time for a USO tour abroad, and according to notes for the trailer, they will also make "some questionable decisions." We're not sure quite what that entails, but anything is possible when DJ Khaled makes his cameo appearance in the film.
Kendrick also agreed on Twitter that a hypothetical Pitch Perfect 9 would be something like "the two surviving members sing ABBA at a Potbelly’s." Responding to a fan, she said "honestly, this is my best case scenario for real life." Suddenly, we have the urge to stake out a Potbelly's for sightings of a Bella.
You can watch the full Voice mashup video below. Pitch Perfect 3 opens in theaters on December 22, 2017. Practice those jazz hands for now.
Honestly, this is my best case scenario for real life. https://t.co/ALBDgX7gGf— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 22, 2017
