The wait for your first official look at Pitch Perfect 3 is over. The teaser trailer for the movie, scheduled for a December 2017 release, is out and it is giving us all the feels. The teaser is basically like the best Instagram story ever. It's a production montage with the cast and crew overlaid against screenshots of their social media posts. It starts with the most reassuring of phrases: "The Bellas are back."
Pitch Perfect 3's director, Trish Sie, uses the video to take fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of the production. In case you're keeping track, the marks the second installment of the franchise to be directed by a woman. (Elizabeth Banks directed and starred in Pitch Perfect 2.) Sie promises to take fans on a "global tour with the Bellas." From the looks of it, the Bellas are taking their show on the road and not just to a competition like in the last movie.
All of the familiar faces are back and make appearances in the teaser, and they are going for it. Anna Kendrick is in full action-hero mode filming a scene where she jumps off a submarine. Rebel Wilson has a moment with some fighter planes. In that same scene, dogs attack Wilson. Wilson mentions that she is allergic to dogs in real life. Hilarious comedy must ensue, right?
There are also some new faces. DJ Khaled makes an appearance. John Lithgow, the John Lithgow, has entered the Pitch Perfect universe. According to Sie, he and Wilson are like "peas in a pod." Wilson describes herself differently. "I am the most badass Bella," she says as if we didn't already know. Did we mention she gets attacked by dogs?
Fully realized trailers that give us more details on the story and where people like Lithgow fit in will come after Sie's team has some time in the editing room. But, in the meantime, take a second and enjoy the ride with your favorite a capella team. Trust us, that group hug at the end of shooting is aca-awesome.
