The cast of Pitch Perfect 3 has finished filming, but they're not sick of each other yet. In fact, they're such good friends that they decided to take a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together. "Soooo we decided we love each other so much, we had to go on a holiday x #bellas4life," Rebel Wilson, who plays Patricia "Fat Amy," said on Instagram.
Along with Wilson, the crew in vacation mode included Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jackle, and Shelley Regner. Their snaps are making all of us incredibly jealous that they're on a warm beach in Mexico while many of us are still shivering. But it's seriously adorable that they've bonded so fully that the choose to hang out as a group outside of their job, making us more fully #TeamBellas than we already were.