Anna Kendrick Just Revealed Who’s Returning For Pitch Perfect 3

Pitch Perfect is perhaps our least likely movie franchise. At first blush, a comedy about an a cappella singing group seems like a rejected Whit Stillman idea. Even star Anna Kendrick wasn't sure people would watch the original. But it's returning for its third installment soon, and we're getting a whole raft of favorites back in the fold. Given that we follow Pitch Perfect rumors like children trying to escape a witch, this is a sizable breadcrumb. Kendrick dropped a pitch perfect Instagram chock full of Barden Bellas. Those Bellas include Kendrick herself, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, and Ester Dean. That's a lot of star power.
