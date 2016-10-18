On December 22, 2017, we're getting a new Pitch Perfect film. Information about it is still trickling in, but here's what we know so far.
Elizabeth Banks, who directed Pitch Perfect 2, won't be directing the third installment. Instead, Step Up All In director Trish Sie will be behind the camera.
This means there'll continue to be a woman involved in every aspect of the movie, from the writing to the production. That's an important achievement in the male-dominated film industry.
And, of course, there'll still be a cast full of powerhouse women. Fortunately, we know at least a few of the Barden Bellas will be back, Pop Sugar reports. Here are the ones we'll definitely get to see on-screen again.
Elizabeth Banks, who directed Pitch Perfect 2, won't be directing the third installment. Instead, Step Up All In director Trish Sie will be behind the camera.
This means there'll continue to be a woman involved in every aspect of the movie, from the writing to the production. That's an important achievement in the male-dominated film industry.
And, of course, there'll still be a cast full of powerhouse women. Fortunately, we know at least a few of the Barden Bellas will be back, Pop Sugar reports. Here are the ones we'll definitely get to see on-screen again.