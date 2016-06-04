The Barden Bellas will be one woman down this time around.
According to Variety, Elizabeth Banks, who made her feature directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2, will not direct the next installment of the series.
While it was reported that she left the project because of a conflict in her busy shooting schedule, Banks clarified that her reason for leaving the movie was due to her "parental responsibilities."
“The new schedule butts up against my parental responsibilities in a way I’m not really comfortable with,” she said at the Producers Guild’s Produced By conference.
The release date for Pitch Perfect 3 was originally slated to be July 21, 2017, but it was later moved to December 22, 2017.
Don't worry though, Banks isn't leaving the project completely. She will still be a producer on the Pitch Perfect threequel, just as she was on the previous two movies, and will also reprise her role as Gail, the lovable announcer and a cappella enthusiast.
The movie, once again to be written by Kay Cannon, will feature original stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Brittany Snow. No word yet on who will replace Banks as the film's director.
Banks will next be seen as the villain Rita Repulsa in the Power Rangers reboot and is slated to direct a reboot of Charlie's Angels.
