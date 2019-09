Why is this a big deal? It puts women in the power seat on a massive money-making franchise. Banks has been a producer since the series' first film and both were written by Kay Cannon (30 Rock, New Girl), who will also pen the third. When Banks stepped into the director role for the second Pitch Perfect film, it meant that there was a woman in control of every creative aspect of the franchise.On directing Pitch Perfect 2, Banks told Time , "I felt ready and wanted to do it, of course, but I also felt like once I said yes, I couldn’t screw it up. There was definitely that pressure. It is very rare, and because it’s rare, I unfortunately — whether I like it or not — am taking on a role here...if I didn’t do it well, they would absolutely say, 'If she couldn’t do it, I guess women can’t do it!'"