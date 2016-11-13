Pitch Perfect has become a bit of a global phenomenon. The aca-awesome franchise has a third movie in the works, an uber-successful soundtrack, and has lodged Anna Kendrick's rendition of "Cups" into all of our brains. Of course, the one person most surprised by the success of Pitch Perfect is Kendrick herself.
The actress, who has become a movie-musical darling since appearing in the franchise and films like Into The Woods and The Last Five Years, had zero clue that the movie would prompt such adoration. She sat down with NBC News' Sunday Today and revealed that she kind of thought that Pitch Perfect was for nerds.
"When I read the script, I was so expecting it to be something I'd seen before," she explains. "I was just hoping a couple nerds would really like it."
If it's nerdy to sing mashups into your shampoo bottle, I do not want to be cool. I want to be aca-mazing.
The actress, who has become a movie-musical darling since appearing in the franchise and films like Into The Woods and The Last Five Years, had zero clue that the movie would prompt such adoration. She sat down with NBC News' Sunday Today and revealed that she kind of thought that Pitch Perfect was for nerds.
"When I read the script, I was so expecting it to be something I'd seen before," she explains. "I was just hoping a couple nerds would really like it."
If it's nerdy to sing mashups into your shampoo bottle, I do not want to be cool. I want to be aca-mazing.
It wasn't just the success of the movie that shocked Kendrick. She was also pretty blown away that "Cups (When I'm Gone)" made such a cultural impact.
"The other people on the charts were Miley Cyrus and Macklemore," she said. "They're out promoting and they must be like, ‘What is this bullshit?'"
Power to the nerds, man.
"The other people on the charts were Miley Cyrus and Macklemore," she said. "They're out promoting and they must be like, ‘What is this bullshit?'"
Power to the nerds, man.
Advertisement