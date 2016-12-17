Brace yourself, Pitch Perfect fans, we have a bit of sad news. The aca-mazing a capella franchise will indeed be back next December with a third, highly anticipated installment — helmed by a female director, no less. But a few of your favorite supporting characters likely won't make an appearance.
Skylar Astin, the former on-screen love interest of Anna Kendrick and real-life husband of Anna Camp, revealed on Instagram that The Treblemakers, the series' delightfully evil a capella group, will not be making an appearance in the third film.
"Yes. As of now, the Trebles and I won't be in the third Pitch Perfect movie," he wrote beneath a photo of himself and fellow Treblemaker, Adam DeVine. "They seem to be taking the story in a different direction."
Astin previously hinted that this might be the case during an interview he and Camp did just last week. "I've heard that they may be taking the girls in another direction this time, but this is not the end of the line for Jesse, because he's not dead," he explained. "I know that, so they could always bring him back in some form, or maybe a spin-off, or who knows if he'll be a late addition to the third." So you're telling us there's a chance?
In the meantime, a capella devotees can take comfort in knowing that many of the original Barden Bellas will return. Aca-mazing, indeed.
