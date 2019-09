Astin previously hinted that this might be the case during an interview he and Camp did just last week. "I've heard that they may be taking the girls in another direction this time, but this is not the end of the line for Jesse, because he's not dead," he explained . "I know that, so they could always bring him back in some form, or maybe a spin-off, or who knows if he'll be a late addition to the third." So you're telling us there's a chance In the meantime, a capella devotees can take comfort in knowing that many of the original Barden Bellas will return . Aca-mazing, indeed.