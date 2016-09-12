Pitch, please. If you thought Anna Camp and Skylar Astin's wedding was going to be anything short of perfect, you were wrong. PopSugar reports that the couple, who started dating back in 2013, got hitched in an outdoor winery ceremony over the weekend in Santa Ynez, California. "We did it!!!!!" Camp captioned a whimsical photo of her and her now-husband walking down the aisle. "Pinch me am I dreaming?! I love you more today than yesterday and only half as much as tomorrow...." Cue the awwwws. Especially because Camp's fellow Barden Bellas Brittany Snow (who was a bridesmaid!) and Rebel Wilson — plus Elizabeth Banks – were in attendance.
Camp also shared a look at her Reem Acra wedding gown, which was perfection, indeed:
Swoon. One can only hope there was some a cappella action at the reception.
